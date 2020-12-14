Chippa United bracing for difficult game against MTN8 champions on Wednesday

Underestimating ‘hungover’ Pirates is suicidal, Seema says

PREMIUM

Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema says he will not be fooled into thinking that his team can take advantage of a supposedly cup hungover Orlando Pirates when the sides meet in the DStv Premiership at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (kickoff 7.30pm).



Pirates were crowned winners of the MTN8 Cup competition after beating Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 in the final on Saturday...

