'Rest in peace, my boy': Pitso Mosimane heartbroken by Motjeka Madisha's death
Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has shared his sadness at the passing of his former player Motjeka Madisha at the weekend.
Madisha died in a horrific car accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Mosimane, who recently left Sundowns for the Egyptian football club Al Ahly, shared a picture of him and Madisha embracing, alongside the caption “Rest in peace, my boy”.
Rest In Peace my boy.🕊🕊💔💔 😭 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/AHSO5xjuAD— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) December 13, 2020
TimesLIVE reported that the vehicle in which the 25-year-old Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns player and another person were travelling in crashed into a steel pole near Kempton Park.
City of Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services spokesperson William Ntladi confirmed that his team rushed to the scene after receiving a call just after midnight.
“On arrival [at the scene] the vehicle was still burning‚ but we managed to contain the blaze and extinguished it,” he said.
“And then following information that there was still somebody trapped inside [the vehicle]‚ we then did search and rescue [but] could not distinguish whether it was a male or female inside‚ given the state of the body inside the vehicle.
“There was another person lying outside next to the vehicle‚ [who] also sustained critical burn wounds on the upper body. These two occupants [found] at the scene were declared dead by paramedics.
“It is not known what caused the crash and it is still under investigation by the SA Police Service.”
Mosimane's tribute added to thousands from soccer fans across the country mourning the young star.
Here are some of the reactions:
No ways..— Super_SoLo 💪 (@Fantastic_SoLo) December 13, 2020
What is happening!! 😭😭💔💔💔💔
Motjeka Madisha is gone.. #RIP pic.twitter.com/CzpO5EFiu4
Motjeka Madisha Mamelodi Sundowns player dies from car accident. RIP Soldier. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/Ui06turdiQ— Thabiso Thabizana Mo🇿🇦 (@mo_thabiso) December 13, 2020
My deepest condolences to Bizza from Isithama Section Tembisa, he was Motjeka Madisha friend. They were together when the accident happened #RIPMadisha pic.twitter.com/8KLjtD7cuv— 🤞Mgobhozi wale Pirateş🇿🇦 NC (@mamelodi_1937) December 13, 2020
Memories is all we have, Rest Uoung Soldier, we will cary the yellow nation forward 😭😭😭 #madisha pic.twitter.com/T5wvr1or1U— Harmonious Mthombeni (@harmoniousduma) December 13, 2020
Rest in peace MOKONE. #Madisha pic.twitter.com/Z0VnaFLuo6— Dineo Madisha (@dinnyda1st) December 13, 2020
2020 is a nonsense year awuphele manje. Rest in Peace Madisha #RIP pic.twitter.com/tYJyRshXAj— Pavali (@MondliBrianZum1) December 13, 2020
RIP Madisha it so painful pic.twitter.com/fBeMk6MnM9— Thabani Ngwane (@ThabaniNgwane10) December 13, 2020
Rest in peace Madisha 2020 is here to finish us 😭😭😭😭#RIPMadisha pic.twitter.com/Po5ACAbCTG— Ndi MuVenda (@Hangwela) December 13, 2020
Not Motjeka Madisha he was the best defender we ever produced in Mamelodi Sundowns he has won everything there. His death robbed us 😭😭😭💔 #RIP pic.twitter.com/aWwJMm7uHS— Abuti Tshepo (@tshepo_mashiles) December 13, 2020
