Soccer

Pondo Chiefs chasing first GladAfrica win

PREMIUM
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter 14 December 2020

Bizana Pondo Chiefs coach Tshepo Motsoeneng is working around the clock to find a winning formula in the GladAfrica Championship after their disappointing exit in the Nedbank Cup preliminary round on Saturday.

The Bizana-based side were knocked out of the cup competition after losing 3-1 on penalties to Cape Town Spurs, the scores having been tied 1-1 after the regulation 90 minutes and extra time. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Most Read

X