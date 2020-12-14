Pondo Chiefs chasing first GladAfrica win

PREMIUM

Bizana Pondo Chiefs coach Tshepo Motsoeneng is working around the clock to find a winning formula in the GladAfrica Championship after their disappointing exit in the Nedbank Cup preliminary round on Saturday.



The Bizana-based side were knocked out of the cup competition after losing 3-1 on penalties to Cape Town Spurs, the scores having been tied 1-1 after the regulation 90 minutes and extra time. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.