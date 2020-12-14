Former Proteas star Wayne Parnell celebrates Pirates' MTN8 triumph, and the streets are a mess

Former Proteas star Wayne Parnell joined the thousands of Orlando Pirates supporters who flooded social media over the weekend to celebrate their side ending a six-year trophy drought.

Pirates came from behind to defeat a 10-man Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 on Saturday night in the MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Siphelele Luthuli gave Celtic the lead in the fourth minute before Deon Hotto levelled the score in the 32nd minute. A penalty by Thembinkosi Lorch in the 53rd minute gave Pirates the lead, and their first trophy since the Nedbank Cup in 2014.

Pirates lost four cup finals and finished twice as runners-up in the league during those six years.

Parnell, one of Mzansi's most talented cricketers, was over the moon at the win and took to social media from Dubai to show his allegiance.

Posting a picture of himself making the well-known crossbones salute, Parnell posted trophy emojis and tagged the club.