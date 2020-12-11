Co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi‚ Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena must find a way to reintegrate midfielder Gaston Sirino, former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bennett Mnguni said.

During the transfer window‚ Sirino aroused the ire of Sundowns management by openly flirting with Al Ahly with the hope of forcing a move to the Egyptian giants and be reunited with former coach Pitso Mosimane.

The two teams could not find each other during transfer negotiations, with the Brazilians declaring that Al Ahly could not meet their evaluation of the player and the Uruguayan was staying put at Chloorkop.

“I am not sure if there was a fallout between the player and anyone at the club behind the scenes as a result of his public statements that he would like to join Al Ahly.

“But if they have not done it yet‚ the coaches must sit him down to clarify issues and move on‚” Mnguni said, adding that Sundowns still needed Sirino’s services.

“I don’t think there is going to be a problem for the boy to come back to the team and the other thing is that we still need him.

“A way forward must be found because he has been an important part of the Sundowns attacking system and we can’t say that we don’t want him any more.”

Sirino is yet to feature in this season’s DStv Premiership, where Sundowns have opened up a two-point lead in the standings after six rounds of matches and Mnugini said he must not expect to walk straight back into the starting line-up.

In his absence‚ his partner in crime, Themba Zwane, has established a devastating partnership with new recruits Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus, with the trio contributing 11 of the 13 goals that Sundowns have scored so far.

“I don’t think his space in the team is closed‚ he just needs to be focused and work hard to force the coaches to give him an opportunity in the starting line-up.

“He can’t just walk back in the team, because all the players at Sundowns deserve to be in the starting line-up.”

Mnguni said the other player who was going to have to work harder to regain his position in the team was attacking midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi, who has missed the start of the season due to injury. — TimesLIVE