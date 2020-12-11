Celtic hungry to make history in MTN8 final against Pirates, says Mabena
Former Orlando Pirates striker Ndumiso Mabena is confident the club he now leads, Bloemfontein Celtic‚ can pull off an upset against the Buccaneers in the MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Mabena‚ who also played for Platinum Stars‚ spent five years at Pirates between 2009 and 2014, where he won two league titles and two cup competitions with the Soweto giants.
But all those memories will be cast aside when he leads Phunya Sele Sele in a winner-takes-all final‚ where R8m will be at stake.
Pirates are looking to win their first trophy in six years, while Celtic last won the Telkom Knockout in 2012 and were losers in the Nedbank Cup final against Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day of last season.
The 33-year-old Mabena says he has grown a lot in soccer since leaving Pirates in 2014, and feels Celtic are capable of winning the trophy that the Free State club won once in 2005, when it was known as the SAA Supa8.
“With the role I’ve been given in the team, it gives me confidence‚” Mabena said of his form at Celtic‚ the club he joined from Platinum Stars in July 2017.
“I’ve been in the game for a while now, and the experience I’ve gained from the previous teams shows.
“The confidence the current coaches give at training, also helps me a lot.”
Mabena said his experience, as well as that of the other senior players, helped the team and “the youngsters who are willing to learn and listen”.
“I think I am calmer and more mature than I was at my previous teams‚ not only Orlando Pirates but Platinum Stars as well.
We want to make history and everybody is gunning for the coming game.Ndumiso Mabena
“I’m just enjoying my football.”
Mabena said the squad were as hungry as Pirates to win the trophy.
“As a team, we want to make history‚ we want to win the trophy for the first time in green and white colours‚” Mabena said.
“We’re preparing very well and we’re just looking forward to the final, everything is on course.”
Preparing for any eventuality in a cup final is part of what Celtic are doing at training.
That‚ added Mabena‚ included making sure they were sharp in taking penalties, in case the match was not decided in 90 minutes or the 30 minutes of extra time.
“We won through penalties [at the weekend against Congolese team Maniema Union in the Caf Confederation Cup] and it’s one aspect that we do have a session on every week.
“I think it’s one of the aspects whereby the game can go to extra time and go to penalties.
“So we’re trying to prepare for whatever situation that we’re going to come across.
“We played in the Nedbank Cup final last season but for us that has passed, this is a new season and we want to make history and everybody is gunning for the coming game.
“We know it’s not going to be an easy game but we’re preparing very well and we want to perfect it over the weekend.”
