Former Orlando Pirates striker Ndumiso Mabena is confident the club he now leads, Bloemfontein Celtic‚ can pull off an upset against the Buccaneers in the MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Mabena‚ who also played for Platinum Stars‚ spent five years at Pirates between 2009 and 2014, where he won two league titles and two cup competitions with the Soweto giants.

But all those memories will be cast aside when he leads Phunya Sele Sele in a winner-takes-all final‚ where R8m will be at stake.

Pirates are looking to win their first trophy in six years, while Celtic last won the Telkom Knockout in 2012 and were losers in the Nedbank Cup final against Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day of last season.

The 33-year-old Mabena says he has grown a lot in soccer since leaving Pirates in 2014, and feels Celtic are capable of winning the trophy that the Free State club won once in 2005, when it was known as the SAA Supa8.

“With the role I’ve been given in the team, it gives me confidence‚” Mabena said of his form at Celtic‚ the club he joined from Platinum Stars in July 2017.