Soccer

I’m happy with my boys, says Pondo Chiefs coach

PREMIUM
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter 10 December 2020

Bizana Pondo Chiefs coach Tshepo Motsoeneng has made no changes to the crop of players who helped gain the team promotion to the GladAfrica Championship League.

The 41-year-old retired goalkeeper prides himself on the fact that Pondo Chiefs consist of 95% of players from Alfred Nzo and surrounding areas...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Most Read

X