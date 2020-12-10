Chiefs fans fume after Hunt’s Samir Nurkovic bombshell

Social media was in turmoil after Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt admitted that “injured” star striker Samir Nurkovic had been fit to play for two weeks, hinting at off-the-field issues.

Nurkovic was Chiefs’ leading goal scorer last season and was missing during Chiefs stuttering start to the 2020/2021 season.

So fans were naturally excited when the club announced on Monday morning that he had returned to training.

“Samir Nurkovic returns to training this week. His progress will be monitored and further updates will follow,” the club said in a statement on social media.

But the saga took an unexpected turn when Hunt admitted in an interview on Wednesday night that the striker had been fit “for about two weeks now”.

“Nurkovic has been fit for about two weeks now, but obviously there are other problems, so they must be sorted out. So I mean he could play; but let’s leave it for another day,” he told SuperSport.