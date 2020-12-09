Pondo Chiefs coach says team has surprise element

Bizana Pondo Chiefs head coach Tshepo Motsoeneng says his team will surprise many in the GladAfrica Championship this season despite going down 1-0 to University of Pretoria in their league opener at the weekend.



The retired former Chippa United goalkeeper, who helped promote the Bizana based professional side to the second highest football league in SA, said his troops possess plenty of potential...

