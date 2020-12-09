Pondo Chiefs coach says team has surprise element
Bizana Pondo Chiefs head coach Tshepo Motsoeneng says his team will surprise many in the GladAfrica Championship this season despite going down 1-0 to University of Pretoria in their league opener at the weekend.
The retired former Chippa United goalkeeper, who helped promote the Bizana based professional side to the second highest football league in SA, said his troops possess plenty of potential...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.