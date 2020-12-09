Manchester United paid the price for sloppy start - Solskjaer

Manchester United have only themselves to blame for their Champions League exit following a 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig on Tuesday, launching their comeback far too late, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

United only needed a point from their final Group H game to advance to the knockout stage but left themselves with a mountain to climb after falling three goals behind against Leipzig.

"We started too late. Great spirit and comeback again," Solskjaer said. "It's different to the Premier League, you can't give a team a three-goal lead and expect to come back," he added after United fought back to win their last two Premier League games against Southampton and West Ham United.

Leipzig were leading 3-0 until an 80th-minute penalty from Bruno Fernandes and a deflected header from Paul Pogba two minutes later gave them hope.

"We were unlucky towards the end and you almost thought it was in at the last minute there," Solskjaer said of a stoppage-time save by Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi.

Solskjaer's team have now lost back-to-back Champions League games.

"Of course you can't say we were good enough, we weren't," he said. "Today we were close but we knew we had to defend crosses and balls into the box and we just couldn't clear them."

Leipzig scored twice in the opening 13 minutes with the United defence out of position.

"As a footballer you can't feel sorry for yourself. You feel sorry for a few minutes tonight and then we focus on a massive game on Saturday," he said ahead of United's match against local rivals Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer has fired back at Pogba's agent Mino Raiola after he said his client was "unhappy" at Old Trafford and should leave the club.

In an interview with Tuttosport, Raiola said the best solution was for United to sell the France midfielder in the next transfer window. Pogba's current contract ends in June 2022.

Pogba, who joined from Juventus in 2016, has featured in eight Premier League matches this season, starting only five.

He started United's 3-2 Champions League defeat by RB Leipzig on the bench on Tuesday, a result that saw them exit Europe's elite club competition in the group stage.

"As soon as Paul's agent realises this is a team sport and we work together the better and that's maybe the last thing I'll say on that," Solskjaer told reporters.

"What we speak about in the background is something. I'm not going to talk about Paul's agent anymore.

"Paul is focused on doing his best for the team and when he's here he's working hard in training just needs to focus on his performances."

With Pogba still having 18 months left on his existing deal Solskjaer refused to talk about his plans for the upcoming transfer windows.

He said the away defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir last month was the "big turning point" in their failed European campaign.

"Of course you can't say that we were good enough, we weren't good enough, in a difficult group of course," Solskjaer said.

"We started really well, in this group and obviously the big turning point or the big defeat for us was the one away to Istanbul. That's the one you look back on and think that’s where we lost the points that we should have had."

