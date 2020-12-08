Soccer

Pogba should leave United in next transfer window - agent

By Reuters - 08 December 2020
Paul Pogba of Manchester United celebrates with teammate Alex Telles after scoring against West Ham United at London Stadium on December 5, 2020 in London.
Image: Julian Finney / Getty Images

France midfielder Paul Pogba should leave Manchester United during the next transfer window before his contract ends in June 22, his agent was quoted as saying.

"It's best to speak clearly, look ahead and not lose time looking for someone to blame - Paul is unhappy at Manchester United, he can't express himself as he would like and the way we expect him to," Mino Raiola said in an interview with Tuttosport to be published on Tuesday.

"He needs to change teams, he needs to change air.

"I think the best solution for both parties would be to sell him in the next transfer market."

Pogba, who joined from Juventus in 2016, has featured in eight Premier League matches this season, starting only five as he still struggles to fulfil his promise at the club.

- Reuters

 

