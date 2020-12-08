Dane Klate backs Pirates for MTN8 honours
Retired Bafana Bafana and Port Elizabeth-born star Dane Klate has put his money on his former team Orlando Pirates to lift this year’s MTN8 Cup trophy.
The Soweto giants meet Bloemfontein Celtic in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 6pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.