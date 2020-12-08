Dane Klate backs Pirates for MTN8 honours

PREMIUM

Retired Bafana Bafana and Port Elizabeth-born star Dane Klate has put his money on his former team Orlando Pirates to lift this year’s MTN8 Cup trophy.



The Soweto giants meet Bloemfontein Celtic in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 6pm)...

