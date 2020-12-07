Chippa’s Nyiko Mobbie rues missed opportunities

Chippa United’s newest signing, Nyiko Mobbie, expressed disappointment at their latest result in the DStv Premiership after they went down 2-1 to Baroka in Polokwane on Sunday.

Speaking after the match Mobbie, playing in his first match for the Chilli Boys, seemed almost at a loss for words when asked about the game but said the team would continue to give their all on the field as the season progressed.

The Port Elizabeth club are in 12th position on the log, having won only one of their last five matches and lost three.

Aware of their opponents’ threat from set pieces, Mobbie said this had been discussed before the match.

“I am very disappointed about the game. We should not be conceding goals through set pieces.

“I am not really sure what to say because I feel this was our game [to win] but I think we can learn from today’s result,” Mobbie said in his first post-match interview with the club.

Mobbie said the loss was an opportunity to learn from their mistakes and to rectified this in their next match.

“It won’t be easy but we will try to give everything on the field.

“I am just very disappointed with the result, but we take lessons,” the Mamelodi Sundowns loanee said.

Meanwhile, head coach Lehlohonolo Seema bemoaned his side’s lack of killer instinct in front of goal against the Limpopo side, despite creating numerous opportunities.

Seema said his charges created a number of chances, playing well in both halves, but could just not find the finishing touch to put the game to bed.

“We played well in both the first and second half and we created enough chances.

“It is disappointing for these boys to create so many chances, but then only use one.

“Also, to concede from a set piece, we know that [Evidence] Makgopa is good in the air, so we knew we had to make sure we picked him up.

“I think we are learning, the guys are gaining more experience now, so we will work hard and try to pick up more points.

“I just feel sorry for the boys. I need to pick them up because they worked really hard,” Seema said.

Asked about his two loan signings, Seema said: “I think the whole team played well, you can see they [Mobbie and Luvuyo Phewa] brought some strength to the team.

“I don’t want to talk about individuals because the whole team was there, but going forward I think they will give us something that can be very positive for the team,” Seema said.

