Arteta says Arsenal did all he asked in defeat by Spurs

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side did everything he had asked of them in a 2-0 defeat by north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur but described their lack of goals as "unsustainable".

His side enjoyed almost 70% possession but superb goals by Son Heung-min and Harry Kane sealed victory for Jose Mourinho's Tottenham side, taking them back to the top of the table.

Arsenal are languishing in 15th place after their worst ever start to a Premier League campaign.

"In terms of the performance they did everything I asked them to do. Absolutely everything," Arteta, whose side have lost five of their last seven league games, told reporters.

"You look at all the stats, they're in our favour but at the end of the day it's about putting the ball in the box.

"The first situation they had from 30 yards they put it in the top corner. You have to applaud it."

Despite having so much of the ball in Tottenham's half, Arsenal rarely got through a disciplined home defence which looked comfortable and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette look a shadow of their former selves.

Aubameyang has only two league goals this season while Lacazette has three, but only one since Sept. 28.

Arsenal have scored only 10 goals in 11 games. To put that into perspective Son and Kane have 18 between them already.

"They tried to generate a situation, we had the chances. We had generated probably more than ever this season put the ball in the box more than ever, had the numbers there," Arteta said.

"We need to score goals. If not, it's unsustainable. It doesn't matter what we do in other departments of the pitch, if we don't score goals we can't do nothing. We need to put the ball in the net, urgently."

Meanwhile, Arsenal's Thomas Partey suffered a recurrence of a thigh injury, Arteta said.

The Ghanaian, who cost Arsenal 50 million euros ($60.69 million), injured his thigh last month and only returned to the side on Sunday.

Partey pulled up injured shortly before halftime and was standing on the touchline when Spurs broke from their own box. Arteta then urged him back on to try to stop the counter-attack but the midfielder could only run a few yards before stopping.

"I was trying to push him but I don't think he realised the gravity of the situation when he left his position but that was probably because he was in a lot of pain," Arteta told reporters.

"Suddenly they are coming to attack us and Thomas is walking to me and I was trying to push him. I haven't spoken to him so I don't know exactly how it happened or if he felt something really serious."

Partey's absence will be a cause for concern for Arteta amid a busy schedule where Arsenal, 15th in the league, play eight games in 23 days.

