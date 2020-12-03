On-loan duo hope to make an impact at Chippa

Right-back Nyiko Mobbie and midfielder Luvuyo Phewa say they hope to add value after being acquired on loan by Chippa United this week.

The Port Elizabeth club have roped in players to strengthen their squad ahead of their DStv Premiership fixture against Baroka at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

The duo are on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns for the remainder of the 2020/2021 season and both have started training with the Chilli Boys.

Phewa, 21, said he was happy to have secured a loan deal.

“Chippa’s style of play is not that different to that of Sundowns. I will fit in well with the club and assist the team to do well this season,” he said.

Sharing the same sentiments, Mobbie, 26, said: “It’s a good feeling to be here at Chippa.

“I am here to add value to the team. I am looking forward to improving myself and helping the team achieve whatever they want to this season.”

Head coach Lehlohonolo Seema also welcomed the two.

“I am excited to have both Nyiko and Luvuyo added to our squad and I strongly believe they will contribute massively to this team.

“These two youngsters fit into our set philosophy and vision for this campaign,” he said.

Chippa are 11th on the log with only five points just after five league matches.

They have managed to clinch only one win this season with two draws and as many defeats.

A victory against Baroka is necessary to help get them on an upward trend.

