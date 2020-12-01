SuperSport United terminate long-serving Clayton Daniels' contract

SuperSport United have terminated long-serving defender Clayton Daniels' contract with immediate effect.

The club said they elected to part ways with the 36-year-old defender after they could not agree on the length of a new contract. United have decided to focus on blooding young players from its development structures.

Daniels, who joined the club in the 2014/15 season, has played over 200 matches for United and has won one Telkom Knockout, two Nedbank Cup trophies and two MTN8 titles.

“Clayton has been a great player and a warrior for our club and helped us win all three domestic cups, and compete in many cup finals, including the Caf Confederation Cup,” said SuperSport CEO Stanley Matthews.

“We understand his desire to play regularly but as a club we have to also have an eye for the future, like Clayton was given a chance at a young age. We have players like Luke Fleurs and Thatayaone Dithlokwe who need to have regular game time.

“So we have agreed to release Clayton with immediate effect and wish him well in his future both on and off the field.”

Daniels said he still wants to play football and is working on finding a new home.

“I feel I have two good years left in me, so I don’t want to spend those years watching others play. But that doesn’t change the amazing time I have had at the club and how they have been good to me, and trusted me with the captaincy in 2014,” he said.

“So I wish all my SuperSport family the best and no-one can take away the history we made together. It’s part of football and now I will be looking forward to finding a new club to finish my career.”