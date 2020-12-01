Sundowns midfielder Phakamani Mahlambi on loan to AmaZulu

Mamelodi Sundowns have shipped out attacking midfielder Phakamani Mahlambi on loan to AmaZulu.

AmaZulu have been busy in the transfer market having already signed experienced players like Siphiwe Tshabalala, Xola Mlambo, Augustine Mulenga, Luvuyo Memela, Siphelele Mthembu, Limbikani Mzava and Thembela Sikhakhane.

Mahlambi, who joined the Brazilians in August 2018 from Egyptian giants Al Ahly where he had a short stint, has failed to nail down a regular starting place at star-studded Sundowns.

The 23-year-old failed to make any appearances for Sundowns this season under co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena, the coaching trio who took over from now Al Ahly mentor Pitso Mosimane.

“A deal was agreed very late on Monday and AmaZulu are expected to announce him [on Tuesday]. Sundowns have signed a lot of good attacking players who have done well so far this season and he has dropped down the pecking order.