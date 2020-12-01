Eighth-tier Marine land dream clash against Tottenham in FA Cup third round

Defending champions Arsenal welcome Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round, while eighth-tier Marine, the joint lowest-ranked team in the competition, landed a lucrative encounter with Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur in Monday's draw.

Twelve-times winners Manchester United play host to second-tier Watford, while Premier League champions Liverpool face a tricky trip to Aston Villa as they look to avenge last month's 7-2 league defeat.

Manchester City are at home to Birmingham City, while Chelsea welcome fourth-tier side Morecambe. Crystal Palace make the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in an all-Premier League showdown.

The third round, to be played across the weekend of January 9-10, is when teams from the Premier League and second-tier Championship join the competition.

The FA Cup has scrapped replays for this season to help ease fixture congestion caused by the Covid-19 crisis, amplifying the chances of a few additional upsets en route to the showpiece match at Wembley on May 15, 2021.

Third round draw: Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle, Southampton v Shrewsbury Town, Chorley v Derby County, Marine v Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace, Stockport County v West Ham United, Oldham Athletic v AFC Bournemouth, Manchester United v Watford, Stevenage v Swansea City, Everton v Rotherham United, Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City, Arsenal v Newcastle United, Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers, Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United, Canvey Island or Boreham Wood v Millwall, Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers, Stoke City v Leicester City, Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End, Crawley Town v Leeds United, Burnley v Milton Keynes Dons, Bristol City v Portsmouth, Queens Park Rangers v Fulham, Aston Villa v Liverpool, Brentford v Middlesbrough, Manchester City v Birmingham City, Luton Town v Reading, Chelsea v Morecambe, Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich City v Coventry City, Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion, Newport County v Brighton & Hove Albion, Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town

- Reuters