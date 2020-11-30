Zinnbauer disappointed with Pirates' sluggish showing

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer was disappointed that his team’s response to conceding did not see them create more chances before Tshegofatso Mabasa’s last-gasp equaliser in Bucs’ 1-1 DStv Premiership draw at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates, having shaded the first half, would have come out from the break intent on raising the tempo and pressing for a win. But goalkeeper Richard Ofori spilled an innocuous free-kick from Nhlanhla Mgaga at the feet of substitute Ananias Gebhardt, who swept in the 47th-minute opener.

That allowed Baroka to sit back and play the counterattack. Pirates, though, were sloppy in possession and mistakes saw a high rate of turnovers, as Bucs were unable to create the ratio of chances needed to get back into the game early and fight back for a win.

Mabasa finally bundled over in the 91st minute to preserve a now 11-match unbeaten run, but only just.