Pitso Mosimane steers Al Ahly to Caf Champions League final glory

Pitso Mosimane has entered the annals of elite coaches on the African continent to have won two Caf Champions League trophies, steering Al Ahly to their first title since 2013 and their ninth overall with Friday night's dramatic 2-1 final win against Zamalek.

Two of the continent’s greatest rivals served up a final of peerless pace and class at crowdless Cairo International Stadium, as one could only imagine how such a derby final between the great city’s giants might have transpired had it been played in front of their fanatical supporters.

Amr El Soleya headed Ahly into the sixth-minute lead, Shikabala equalised with a spectacular strike for Zamalek in the 31st, and Mohamed Magdy produced an as beautiful winner for Mosimane’s team in the 86th.

Mosimane adds to his Champions League title won in 2016 with Mamelodi Sundowns, who he left in a shock move to Ahly in September to become the African Club of the 20th Century's first black Sub-Saharan coach.

The coach took over from Swiss friendly acquaintance Rene Weiler at the semifinal stage, where he engineered an impressive 5-1 aggregate win against Wydad Casablanca.

Mosimane joins an elite band of seven coaches to have won the Champions League – or previously the Champions Cup – more than once.