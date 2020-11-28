JUST IN | Shock as Chippa captain Mothwa is sold to AmaZulu
In a shock development, Chippa United's number one goalkeeper and captain Veli Mothwa has been sold to AmaZulu.
The 29-year-old told The Herald he had left camp as the Chilli Boys prepare to face Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in a DStv Premeirship fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.