JUST IN | Shock as Chippa captain Mothwa is sold to AmaZulu

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter 28 November 2020
Veli Mothwa has left Chippa United for AmaZulu
Veli Mothwa has left Chippa United for AmaZulu
Image: GALLO IMAGES

In a shock development, Chippa United's number one goalkeeper and captain Veli Mothwa has been sold to AmaZulu.

The 29-year-old told The Herald he had left camp as the Chilli Boys prepare to face Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in a DStv Premeirship  fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

“Yes, I am leaving now. Actually, I am at the airport going to KZN. Let me check-in first and I will call you back,” Mothwa said.

This is a developing story.

