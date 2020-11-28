JUST IN | Shock as Chippa captain Mothwa is sold to AmaZulu

In a shock development, Chippa United's number one goalkeeper and captain Veli Mothwa has been sold to AmaZulu.

The 29-year-old told The Herald he had left camp as the Chilli Boys prepare to face Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in a DStv Premeirship fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

“Yes, I am leaving now. Actually, I am at the airport going to KZN. Let me check-in first and I will call you back,” Mothwa said.

This is a developing story.

HeraldLIVE