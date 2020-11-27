Chippa want to turn NMB Stadium into home fortress
Chippa United have vowed that their 1-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will be their last defeat at home in the Dstv Premiership League this season, coach Lehlohonolo Seema says.
This comes as the Chilli Boys prepare to face Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in a league fixture at the NMB Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.