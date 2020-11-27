Chippa want to turn NMB Stadium into home fortress

Chippa United have vowed that their 1-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will be their last defeat at home in the Dstv Premiership League this season, coach Lehlohonolo Seema says.



This comes as the Chilli Boys prepare to face Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in a league fixture at the NMB Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm)...

