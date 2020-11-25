WATCH | Sundowns captain Kekana nominated for prestigious Fifa Puskas Award again
Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has again been recognised for the prestigious Fifa Puskas Award after the magnificent long-range strike he scored against Cape Town City last season was nominated on Wednesday.
Sundowns’ 35-year-old defensive midfield stalwart’s goal for this year’s Fifa Puskas prize came in the eighth minute of the Brazilians’ 1-1 Premiership draw against City at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 20‚ 2019.
Teed up by Rivaldo Coetzee almost 40 metres out‚ it is the ferocity of the strike that would have attracted the admiration of the Fifa judges‚ as‚ struck with a flat trajectory‚ the ball cannoned in off the top-left corner.
The decorated Sundowns skipper is no stranger to the Fifa goal of the year prize‚ having previously been nominated as a finalist in 2016.
Then‚ Kekana was nominated alongside the likes of Barcelona’s Neymar and Argentina’s Lionel Messi for the wonder goal he scored for Bafana Bafana against Cameroon in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying 2-2 draw in Limbe in March 2016.
Kekana scored after taking the ball off Cameroon’s Tony Tshani deep in the Bafana half and lobbed the goalkeeper from a good 60 yards.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.