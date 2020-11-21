Safa weighs in on Twitter storm about Brilliant Khuzwayo’s planned academy

SA Football Association (Safa) acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has urged parents of prospective young footballers to “make background checks and avoid unnecessary costs” when enrolling them or taking them to trials for academies.

Motlanthe was asked to comment on a R250 “registration fee” charged by former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo to attend trials for 80 slots to his new academy in Durban.

The fee drew a strong reaction, with some condemning it, others saying some academies charge more for a trial, after the trial was advertised on Khuzwayo’s Twitter feed.

Motlanthe was asked if Safa has means to regulate the many football academies that spring up around the country, and whether he knew if Khuzwayo had applied for an affiliation.

“Look the technical committee had started a process. There is a document that was approved, which regulated academies,” Motlanthe said.

“Unfortunately it’s a very difficult terrain, because you still have those who have not affiliated to Safa. And in the laws of this country they can do business.

“But what we have said is that, ‘For us to recognise you as an academy there are requirements that are set out there’. You need to also be an affiliate of a Safa region, and a local football association.

“So I don’t have that information on Khuzwayo and whether he has done that or not. But we are regulating, and we will annually publicise a list of recognised academies.”