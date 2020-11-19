Finding suitable venues still an issue
PSL to help newly promoted Bizana Pondo Chiefs adjust to its standards
The Premier Soccer League will meet newly-promoted GladAfrica Championship side Bizana Pondo Chiefs on Friday, to ensure the Eastern Cape side is aligned with PSL standards in the new season.
Bizana were crowned the ABC Motsepe League play-off champions after beating Pretoria Callies 5-4 on penalties in the final. The match ended in a 1-1 draw at the Vaal University of Technology on Saturday...
