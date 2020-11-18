Katlego Mphela reveals what keeps him awake at night: ‘Jeez‚ I could have broken that record’

Former Bafana Bafana striker Katlego “Killer” Mphela has revealed that what haunts him in his career was that he felt he could have broken Benni McCarthy’s record to become the all-time national team top scorer.

Mphela retired from football at First Division Royal Eagles three years ago.

He established the reputation as South Africa’s deadliest scorer in the 2010s and early 2020s‚ following an early stint at Strasbourg in France at Premiership clubs SuperSport United‚ Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

There was a feeling that had Mphela perhaps preserved his body better and earned more than his 53 caps for Bafana‚ and 23 goals‚ he might have come closer to McCarthy’s record 31 goals earned in 81 appearances.

“I think in terms of life I would say I’m satisfied. Because‚ as you know‚ where I come from is a very difficult place to live.

"And I gave people hope there‚” Mphela said in an interview with YouTube sports channel Shoot Online‚ asked how he looks back at his career.