Former Banyana Banyana midfield stalwart Makhosi Luthuli has died after a long battle with cancer aged 46.

Luthuli‚ a star of the women’s national team of the 2000s along with the generation of Noko Matlou‚ Portia Modise and current Banyana coach Desiree Ellis‚ died in hospital in Scottburgh‚ on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast‚ on Monday afternoon. She was originally from Marianhill‚ outside Durban.

Luthuli had been reportedly diagnosed with lymphoma‚ a cancer of the lymphatic system‚ in 2011. She had suffered greatly with a large cancerous tumour on her face‚ which she finally had removed in an expensive surgery in 2018.

Former SA Football Association women’s technical director Fran Hilton-Smith was Luthuli’s Banyana coach in the late 1990s and 2000s‚ when the midfielder played in three Africa Women Cup of Nations finals tournaments.

“The thing that always sticks in my head was we were leaving for Nigeria for a Nations Cup‚ and I think it was her sister who passed away and Makhosi couldn’t come. And I just remember how upset we all were because she was key in the team‚” Hilton-Smith said on Tuesday morning.