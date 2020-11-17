Bongani Zungu on Bafana backlash: 'You complain when we lose, when we win you say it’s not enough'
Bongani Zungu has bashed Football Twitter for always coming at Bafana Bafana, saying the national team can never please the critics.
Bafana stumbled to a 4-2 win over São Tomé and Príncipe in an unconvincing display on Monday afternoon.
The team did enough to earn victory in the African Cup of Nations 2022 qualifier played at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth, after scoring two late goals to see off their opponents.
But the fact that they trailed behind the minnows at one point, becoming the first side in the group to concede to São Tomé, and allowed them to equalise a little later in the game, left fans on a rollercoaster of emotions.
And, like rollercoaster, some were not happy at the end of the ride.
While many were just grateful for the victory, others slammed the team for not doing enough to see off their opponents.
Bongani Zungu was gatvol of the backlash and took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam the Twitter coaches.
“We lose, some of you complain! We win, you say it’s not good enough. kanti nifunani entlek?” he wrote.
We lose!! Some of url complain! We win , u say it’s not good enough. 😂 kanti nifunani entlek? 🤣🇿🇦— Bongani Zungu (@BonganiZungu08) November 17, 2020
Soon he was also dragged, with many bringing in his own turbulent history with the national team and asked why he was now defending it.
Others said that even the struggling Kaizer Chiefs could win against São Tomé ... or could they?
We want to see you at your ultimate best,constructive criticism poi🤣🤣you are us,you know re complain'a waya-waya baba😂😂on the real though,Sao Tome would embarrass kaizer chiefs any given time of the day 😜😜 pic.twitter.com/GR94mRWtzH— Tsiliso (@RTMatsabisa) November 17, 2020
Nisazodlala neGhana ezonkhipha umdla wok'dlala e-Africa.— Magaye kaDubandlela (@Magayye) November 17, 2020
I don't know why you celebrating winning against ST&P. How do you expect us to be convinced when you concede two goals against them? pic.twitter.com/Kd8RrsVHDR
