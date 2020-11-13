Banyana look to make history in Bay
Banyana Banyana aim to make history when they take on a strong Botswana side in the final of the Cosafa Women’s Championship title on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3pm).
This comes after Banyana beat 10 women Malawi 6-2 in the semifinals of the tournament on Thursday, at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium...
