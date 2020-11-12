Chippa will emerge stronger after Fifa break, Mthethwa says

Chippa United defender Sandile Mthethwa says the team will come back even stronger in the DStv Premiership after the Fifa break.



The two-week period comes courtesy of Bafana Bafana’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations two-legged qualifiers against Sao Tome...

