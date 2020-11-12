Chippa will emerge stronger after Fifa break, Mthethwa says
Chippa United defender Sandile Mthethwa says the team will come back even stronger in the DStv Premiership after the Fifa break.
The two-week period comes courtesy of Bafana Bafana’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations two-legged qualifiers against Sao Tome...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.