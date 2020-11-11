East Cape side beat Mikhado 1-0 in drama-filled Gauteng showdown
Pondo Chiefs into national playoff semis
A late goal from Mbaliso Mpofana was enough to see Bizana Pondo Chiefs through to the semifinals of the ABC Motsepe League national playoffs as they beat Mikhado 1-0 at the Vaal University of Technology Stadium, in Gauteng on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s win follows Chiefs’ 2-1 victory against Mangaung United in their opening match of the competition on Monday...
