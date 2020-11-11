Bongisa Ntshobole's first love remains netball

Mthatha woman referee reaches for the stars

Mthatha's soccer referee Bongisa Ntshobole is creating quite an impression on the national stage.



The 31-year-old, who officiates in the ABC Motsepe League and Safa National Women’s League, was one of the referees in control of the Cosafa Legacy U15 girl’s tournament at Jabavu Stadium in Uitenhage on Saturday and Sunday...

