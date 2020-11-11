Itumeleng Khune has described his friendship and rivalry with Senzo Meyiwa - and the dreams they had as youngsters from their time in junior national teams - as a headstone for the late Bafana Bafana captain was unveiled in Chesterville‚ Durban, on Tuesday.

Kaizer Chiefs star Khune’s national team and Orlando Pirates goalkeeping competitor and friend Meyiwa was murdered in Vosloorus on October 26 2014.

“I have a lot to share about my life with Senzo, but I will try to summarise everything‚” Khune said at another ceremony at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“I think when we first met we were 15 and we were like‚ ‘We want to take over as national team goalkeepers.’ We also wanted to be in the [Soweto] derby‚ the match between Chiefs and Pirates — one of the greatest derbies.

“So we pushed each other from the Under-17s. I remember we were playing at an interprovincial tournament in Polokwane sponsored by Coca-Cola‚ when Senzo and I were chosen to represent Gauteng.