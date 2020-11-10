Banyana coach Desiree Ellis plots Malawi’s downfall

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is conjuring up a winning strategy ahead of their Cosafa Women’s Championships semifinal against a strong Malawi side at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in KwaZakhele, Port Elizabeth, on Thursday (3.30pm).



Ellis has to come up with a plan to tame Malawi’s dangerous striking combination in the Chawinga sisters, Tabitha and Temwa, if they want to keep their hopes of a fourth consecutive Cosafa Women’s Championship title alive...

