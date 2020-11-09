'We can't go on like this, Orlando Pirates irritate me': Politicians, fans react to Chiefs derby loss
Politicians, including One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu and finance minister Tito Mboweni, have joined many others in sharing their disappointment after Kaizer Chiefs' loss to Orlando Pirates on Sunday.
Pirates won 2-0 in the MTN8 semifinals second leg, after taking the first-leg spoils 3-0. Second half goals from Fortune Makaringe and Linda Mntambo were enough to give Pirates the victory on a hot afternoon in Johannesburg.
Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt admitted that “there is a part of the game we are not doing”.
“I think it [the result] is a true reflection‚ you know‚ and something that we have to knuckle down‚ work harder.
“You know, there is another part of the game we are not doing and it is because of a lot of things‚ but we have got to try to get that right,” Hunt said.
The win left social media in shambles, with a flood of reactions.
Mboweni called on Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung in a tweet, saying: “Bhuti (brother) Kaizer, we cannot go on like this. Orlando Pirates really irritates me. Really annoys me. I cannot zeal! Period.”
While Maimane said he trusted coach Gavin Hunt's vision, he said his side needed the manpower to implement a high line, pressing style of football.
Bhuti Kaizer: We cannot go on like this. OrlandoPirates really irritates me. Really annoys me. I cannot zeal! Period.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 8, 2020
I I support Gavin Hunt’s vision for @KaizerChiefs. I must concede we simply don’t have all the players we need to play high line, pressing football with high possession. In the meantime we run to relieve the stress #RunningWithTumiSole pic.twitter.com/LPe6rmpezL— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) November 8, 2020
Shivambu asked who at the club was responsible for a transfer ban that “led to the current crisis” at the club.
Who in Kaizer Chiefs is responsible for the FIFA ban and mess up that led to the current crisis?— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) November 8, 2020
Here's what some of the other fans had to say:
Dear Kaizer Chiefs:— VT (@VusiThembekwayo) November 8, 2020
Is Everything okay? #SowetoDerby #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/QBYKyUt8gJ
#KaizerChiefs Pirates before the game pic.twitter.com/TKLhpRP53V— 👑I'm his Highness👑 (@LhoMjita) November 8, 2020
Kaizer Chiefs when Pirates scored the 2nd goal: https://t.co/1T2HOTDJaL— Wow, That's Crazy🤯 (@DumiCarl) November 8, 2020
Gavin Hunt should just retire and save himself from this miserable family business. #MTN82020 pic.twitter.com/G8W1DeWQiL— Only In S.A (@OnlyInSA1) November 8, 2020
Kaizer Chiefs fans eating their supper tonight #MTN82020 pic.twitter.com/DWU7CoM3og— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) November 8, 2020
When Bushiri said its gonna be a grrrrrrrrrreat year he was referring to Pirates 😂 #MTN82020 pic.twitter.com/6hhcvNSbPx— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) November 8, 2020
Five consecutive games without scoring a goal... Did FIFA also ban Kaizer Chiefs from scoring goals? #MTN82020 pic.twitter.com/UgCUYaXFOv— Cellular® ❁ (@Cellular_ZA) November 8, 2020
