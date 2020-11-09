Banyana take aim at Comoros

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says they will not take the foot off the gas when they play Comoros in their last group fixture of the Cosafa Women’s Championship at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Kwazakhele in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

The South African women’s senior national team hammered Eswatini 5-0 in their second fixture in group A on Friday, to book themselves a place in the semifinals of the competition.

Banyana, who are the defending champions of the tournament after winning it a record six times, are top of the log in their group after winning both their matches, collecting six points and scoring seven goals along the way.

In 2019 the Banyana, on their way to a third tournament victory in a row, scored a record breaking 17 goals against Comoros. The visitors were well-beaten in last year’s competition conceding a huge 35 goals in their three matches.

But the islanders managed to earn their first ever point last week at the Cosafa Women’s Championship when they came from a goal down to draw 1-1 against Angola.

When asked if would there be a possible repeat of the score line on Monday, Ellis said: “We cannot say how the game will go because they (Comoros) have shown a lot of character this time round.

“They could have won their first game; they were 2-0 up and then lost the game.

“On Friday they came from behind after losing their goalkeeper and putting their best player in goal. So they have showed a lot of character and sometimes when you play an opponent who is not as strong as you, they almost suck you in and you end up playing in a similar way.

“We want to challenge players to keep the intensity high and to not drop our standards, because we are working towards something for the future, not something short term.

“We want to consistently keep that level and keep the attitude right and the commitment and the focus right because, yes, people might say it’s an easy group but the minute you take it easy in your mind, before you know it, you are 1-0 down and you can’t come back.

“It doesn’t matter who the team is. That has happened in the past so we want to make sure that we keep consistency and intensity.

“Everybody is being challenged to raise their level all the time,” she said.

Banyana looked a bit rusty in their 2-0 opening group stage match against Angola, but they were on top of their game against Eswatini on Friday.

Coach Ellis said the team was working at getting better all the time, hence the improvement in their game against Eswatini.

“We saw improvement in our chances which we converted, in our all round play; in our passing we dominated the game defensively which was really good.

“In the next game against Comoros we want to see further improvement.

“We have reached the semifinals after picking up six points and not conceding a goal and scoring seven goals.

“So in that way we have already cemented our place, but we want to be better all the time.”

