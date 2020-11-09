Bafana to play in empty NMB Stadium against Sao Tome - Safa

Safa have confirmed Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will host the second leg of the 2022 Afcon qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Sao Tome and Principe on Monday, November 16.



Initially, the SA national men’s side were scheduled to fly to Sao Tome and Principe for the second leg after hosting the first match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday...

