Arteta backs Arsenal to show fighting spirit after defeat by Villa

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he expects a strong response from his players when they return to Premier League action following their 3-0 home defeat by Aston Villa on Sunday.

Ollie Watkins scored twice in the second half after Bukayo Saka's own goal after 25 minutes as inconsistent Arsenal fell to their fourth defeat from eight matches this season to sit 11th in the table with 12 points.

"I'd like to have a game tomorrow morning to get this one out of the system. But... in difficult and bad moments, you get a lot of things," Arteta told the club website.

"I want to see how people react, how players react and if we start to blame each other or if we just look at ourselves in the mirror and then try to become much better than what we've shown tonight, which we are.

"Then, after that, get everybody back together and get the fighting spirit, the belief and the commitment that we've shown since I got here, into every game."

Arsenal great Ian Wright said that it was among the worst performances he had seen from an Arsenal side.

"It was poor in every department. They need to break the lines, they need space to hit the ball into, they were dithering on the ball," Wright told the BBC.

"It was a million miles away from the performance against Manchester United (where they won 1-0). They were streets ahead of us today."

Arsenal travel to Leeds United on November 22 after the league resumes following the international break.

Villa boss Dean Smith said there was more to come from his vibrant side.

Villa only won two away games last season but have already claimed three away wins this time, with massive improvements at both ends of the pitch.

Jack Grealish was instrumental in Villa's attacking threat and Ross Barkley has given Villa power and pace.

At the back Villa looked rock-solid, snuffing out Arsenal's attack and they have yet to concede an away goal this season.

"It's a really pleasing performance," Smith said. "Lots of facets to it. It was a good defensive shift from the whole team. We caused them problems with some of our counter attacking."

Grealish, John McGinn and Barkley were just too hot for Arsenal to handle and Watkins has already scored six goals in his first Premier League campaign.

"We're a threat with them in the team," Smith said. "Really pleasing. They're all blossoming really well but there's more to come from them."

While Villa are on the up, Arsenal were abject in defeat and barely mustered a chance.

They have scored only nine goals in eight Premier League games this season, their fewest at this stage of a league campaign since 1998-99, while on Sunday Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed to have a goal attempt.

- Reuters