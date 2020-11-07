The pressure is on holders SuperSport United to reach the final and defend their trophy in Saturday’s MTN8 semifinal second leg at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium‚ says Bloemfontein Celtic coach John Maduka.

Celtic enter the second leg with home advantage plus an away goal‚ and none conceded‚ from the first leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday‚ which can be an advantage should the aggregate score end level.

And Maduka says that Kaitano Tembo’s defending champions — seeking a historic fourth MTN8 final in succession — will feel greater pressure chasing that milestone and a retention of the trophy.

“The pressure should be on them. They are defending champions‚ so they want to defend this cup‚ and to make sure that they go to the final‚” the former Malawi international and Celtic midfielder said.

“So the pressure should be on them‚ not us. We are going there‚ play our game and try and put ourselves in the final.

“As much as we have got a goal away‚ that does not put us under pressure. We are playing at home. And normally every game we will try and win.”

Maduka is likely to return to a full-strength line-up‚ and another seeming advantage to Celtic is those players returning will be refreshed as the coach made nine changes for Siwelele’s 1-0 league defeat against Orlando Pirates‚ also at Petrus Molemela Stadium‚ on Wednesday night.