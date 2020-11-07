Kaizer Chiefs in mourning as youth player dies in car crash

Siyavuma Sports Tweeted: “It’s with a very heavy heart that we advise that James McFarlane‚ Kaizer Chiefs U19 and SA national U17 team player has passed away in a tragic accident. We have lost one of our family.

“Our hearts go out to his family‚ friends and to those of his companions who also tragically lost their lives. We will miss you James‚ May your soul Rest In Peace.”

McFarlane was viewed as a rising star in SA football.