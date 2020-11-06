Orlando Pirates face missing three key players in second leg of MTN8 semifinal against Chiefs

Orlando Pirates may play the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal against Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday without three regular players due to injuries.

Pirates tried to build momentum this week by sticking to the starting line-up that gave them a 3-0 victory against Chiefs in the first leg of the Soweto derby last Saturday.

But that plan backfired in their 1-0 DStv Premiership win against Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday night when attacking midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch and striker Terrence Dzvukamanja were injured during match.

Pirates stand-in coach Fadlu Davids said it was difficult for him to confirm whether Lorch or Dzvukamanja would have recovered by the time they meet Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.

“It doesn’t look good for both players‚” said Davids‚ who had Siphesihle Ndlovu to thank for delivering the winning goal for Bucs on Wednesday night when it looked like the match would finish in a dull draw.