Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has said that the short, two-week 2020-21 preseason is the main reason for some of his veterans creaking through the start of this campaign.

It's no wonder Hunt has almost scratched his scalp off on the touchlines of Chiefs’ stuttering performances‚ including their 0-0 DStv draw against rookies TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night‚ and Saturday’s 3-0 MTN8 semifinal first leg defeat to Orlando Pirates.

In matches‚ Hunt’s brain looks to be ticking over at a furious rate trying to calculate not just exactly how many puzzles he has to solve to get Chiefs on track in 2020-21‚ but also how to tackle each one individually.

From the posers of strikers Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro seemingly making an effort‚ but not scoring‚ to the injury to Samir Nurković‚ a transfer ban for a club with a squad that needs refreshing in key positions‚ and how to introduce raw youngsters‚ Hunt’s question marks are numerous. Add‚ he says‚ veterans struggling with conditioning.

“We couldn’t do a proper preseason in terms of where you go through the stages of what you want to do‚” Hunt said on Thursday in his pre-match press conference for Sunday’s second leg against Pirates at FNB Stadium.