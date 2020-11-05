Werner on the spot as Chelsea overwhelm 10-man Rennes

Chelsea eased to a 3-0 win over 10-man Rennes in the Champions League Group E thanks to two first-half penalties hammered home by striker Timo Werner and a tap-in by Tammy Abraham.

The match swung the way of the Londoners with the two penalty decisions which both went against Rennes defender Dalbert Henrique, on loan from Inter Milan.

The Brazilian was shown a second yellow card and sent off in the 40th minute, after a long VAR check, when the ball ricocheted from his calf to his arm, having earned his first caution for tripping Werner in the box after 10 minutes.

Werner converted both spot-kicks emphatically, taking the role of Chelsea's penalty-taker from Jorginho who missed two earlier this season.

"I am happy, I am happy Jorginho is cool with it. It is another point that speaks for our team, we are not selfish. We all go in one direction which is good," Werner told BT Sport.

Abraham made it 3-0 five minutes into the second half with a short-range finish after an inch-perfect cross by Reece James.

The comfortable victory left Chelsea top of Group E, ahead of Sevilla of Spain on goal difference, with three of the six games played.

It also represented a fifth clean sheet in a row for the Blues who appear to have fixed the defensive frailties that dogged them last season and in the opening games of this campaign.

"We had a very good game today," Werner said. "Also good for me is we had one more player on the pitch and could control it from behind."

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, bought from Rennes in September to replace the out-of-form Kepa Arrizabalaga, had little to do against his former team mates until the 84th minute when he parried a shot by Clement Grenier.

"OK, the referee gives the second penalty but I think the red card was tough because he didn't do it on purpose. We continued to work hard but that was tough for us," Rennes midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud said.

Meanwhile, in-form Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund surged to the top of their Champions League Group F with a comfortable 3-0 victory over hosts Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Dortmund scored all of their goals inside the first 32 minutes as they overwhelmed their hosts with some incisive attacking play.

Belgian international Thorgan Hazard gave Dortmund the lead in the 14th minute before Haaland scored twice.

The German side top the table midway through the pool stage with six points from three matches, one ahead of second-placed Lazio, who were held 1-1 at Zenit St Petersburg earlier on Wednesday. Brugge are third with four points.

Haaland missed the weekend Bundesliga victory at Arminia Bielefeld with a knee injury, but showed no ill-effects as all his predatory instincts were on display to take his goals tally at Dortmund to 26 in 28 games since he joined the club in January.

The visitors looked the more dangerous side from the start and secured a deserved opener when Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet could only palm a Thomas Delaney cross into the path of Hazard. Mignolet had a chance to redeem himself but let the resulting shot burst through his hands.

Dortmund added to their tally four minutes later as Mignolet could only parry Haaland’s close-range header and the striker turned in the rebound.

The Bundesliga side kept pressing forward and Haaland bagged his brace after former Brugge right-back Thomas Meunier raced in behind the home defence and laid the ball off for a tap-in and a fourth goal in his three Champions League games this season.

