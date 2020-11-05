Neighbours showed impressive form against Comoros, says Desiree Ellis

Banyana coach warns of threat from Eswatini

PREMIUM

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis wants her team to ride the momentum of their good start in the 2020 Cosafa Women’s Championships into their next match against Eswatini on Friday.



The SA women’s national team, who are the defending champions of the tournament and who have won the competition a record six times, play their second fixture of group A against Eswatini, at Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele (3.30pm). ..

