Confident Banyana now turn attention to Eswatini

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis will not let the grass grow under her players’ feet as she is already looking ahead to their next fixture in the Cosafa Women’s Championships.

The defending champions registered a 2-0 triumph over Angola in their opening match played at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium on Tuesday after goals from Lonathemba Mhlongo and Karabo Dhlamini gave SA a flying start to the competition.

In what can only be seen as a major confidence boost to their hopes of progressing further in the competition, Ellis’s charges now turn their attention to the challenge Eswatini pose when they meet on Friday.

“We needed to spread the ball around a bit more than we did.

“We knew they would congest the midfield, so we knew where the spaces were.

“At times we played the ball quite well behind the fullbacks where the spaces were.

“As the game went on we really started to control it even more, trying to draw them out because they were sitting back.

“They did have a few opportunities but we knew that if we could keep a clean sheet, we had a good chance of winning the game, which we did in the end,” Ellis said in a post-match interview.

Asked what positives she had taken from her team’s performance, Ellis said she was happy with the way her side had managed to control the game at various stages.

“We are a team that passes the ball around and at times we pass it around very well.

“We also asked players not to force it and wait for the right moment.

“The rustiness really showed in the beginning, but as the game went on we got better.

“We created a few opportunities and we can build on that.

“The first game is always the most difficult. We practically had a new group of players for the first time.

“This is behind us now and we will work towards the next game and try to be better in all areas of our play,” the Banyana mentor said.

Ellis earmarked a number of things she felt needed some work.

“As I said, we are a team who share the ball around, so I think our possession play needs to be better.

“We need to rotate the ball quicker; our movement needs to be better as well.

“We didn’t show a lot of that in the first half, but in the second half it got much better; running off the ball needs to be better and our finishing needs to improve.

“We take it one game at a time. We will prepare for our next game which is Eswatini and make sure we improve on those areas,” she said.

