Kaizer Chiefs left-back Philani Zulu says that their league matchup against TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night is “as important as any game we have played so far”.

Versatile Zulu‚ who can also play in central defence‚ or left or central midfield‚ believes Chiefs need to bounce back quickly from what could be a demoralising 3-0 MTN8 semifinal first leg defeat to Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Chiefs are meeting the team who‚ then in the National First Division‚ shocked them in the 2019 Nedbank Cup final for just the second time‚ adding a further psychological edge to getting one back over Galaxy.

Coach Dan Malesela’s Galaxy are one of three new sides in the DStv Premiership‚ having bought the franchise of Highlands Park.

“This coming game is as important as any we have played so far. We don’t have to dwell on anything else‚” Zulu said.