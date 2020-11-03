Salah did not dive against West Ham, has marks to prove it: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit back at accusations Mohamed Salah dived to win a penalty in Saturday's 2-1 win over West Ham United, saying the Egyptian striker was fouled and has the bruises to prove it.

Salah went down in the penalty area after a clumsy challenge from Arthur Masuaku. He then stepped up to score the penalty that drew Liverpool level.

West Ham manager David Moyes was upset with the decision to award a penalty but Klopp was in no doubt Salah had been fouled.

"Pretty much everyone who saw the situation thought it was a foul," Klopp told British media, adding that he had spoken to the striker about his fitness.

"He has exactly three proper knocks on the foot and one of them is from the penalty situation," added Klopp.

"We don't talk much about the penalties we don't get but now two days after we are talking about this. There was clear contact. I don't understand the criticism."

Meanwhile, Fulham climbed out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Monday but manager Scott Parker said league positions are irrelevant so early in the season.

First-half goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid and Ola Aina sealed Fulham's first Premier League win of the campaign and lifted them to 17th on four points - a point and a place above West Brom - after seven games played.

"Our position right now is irrelevant," Parker told reporters. "What is relevant is the team moving in the right direction, improving and moving forward.

"I've seen that in previous weeks.

"We are going to have a lot of bumps and I'm not afraid to say that. I've got a very good team here and we know this will be difficult."

Fulham travel to 14th-placed West Ham United on Saturday.

- Reuters