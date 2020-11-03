Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Thuso Phala has not played competitive football for almost a year but insists that he has not retired from the game.

The last match for Phala‚ who is nearing 300 appearances in the league‚ was for Black Leopards in their 3-1 loss to Orlando Pirates in December, when he was replaced in the second half.

“I am still clubless but I definitely haven’t retired‚” said the former Platinum Stars‚ Kaizer Chiefs‚ Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United attacking midfielder.

“If I get an offer from a team that is based in Johannesburg‚ then I will entertain them regardless of whether they play in the PSL and GladAfrica Championship. I don’t want to relocate and I want to start planning for my life after football. I have had a few offers but I was not willing to leave Johannesburg.”

Despite having not played football in more than eight months since he terminated his Leopards contract during the early stages of the national lockdown‚ Phala said it would not take him too long to regain his fitness if he gets a club.