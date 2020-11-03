'Because I'm British, we probably got lucky,' says Rodgers after Leeds win

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers suggested he may not get the credit he deserves for masterminding his team's 4-1 victory over Leeds United on Monday because he's British.

Youri Tielemans struck twice, with Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes also getting on the score sheet as Leicester crushed Marcelo Bielsa's side to move up to second in the Premier League with 15 points, one point behind leaders Liverpool.

It was Leicester's fourth away victory of the season, following wins over Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

"Because I'm a British manager, we probably got lucky," Rodgers told reporters. "That is the way it works for British managers in these games. But the players were tactically very good and got their rewards.

"It's the type of performance you need to win these games. You have to defend well but you know there is space. On the back of European travel it was a performance that was very pleasing."

Rodgers also hailed Leicester's backline which featured two teenagers - Wesley Fofana and Luke Thomas - and 22-year-old James Justin following injuries to key first-team players.

"We're maturing all the time as a team and that's pleasing to see," Rodgers said.

Leicester host Braga in the Europa League on Thursday before a visit from Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

- Reuters